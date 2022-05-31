Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.85.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

BBDC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,446. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 80.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 7,294.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 696,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 5,180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 638,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 626,497 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,990 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

