Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.86-$7.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.64 billion-$51.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.59 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 625,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,078. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €90.00 ($96.77) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($82.80) to €83.00 ($89.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €96.00 ($103.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.25.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

