Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 2,848 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.22.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 696,602 shares of company stock valued at $113,222,449 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.74 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 0.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

