Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 8,609 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 296.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Incline Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 308,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1,369.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in TransUnion by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.50. 9,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,493. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

