Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $1.24 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $203,268,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after buying an additional 150,272 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $186,673,000 after acquiring an additional 170,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of HP by 28.8% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,666,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $100,328,000 after acquiring an additional 819,166 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 237,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,185,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

