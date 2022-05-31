Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $6.43 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,000. International Business Machines makes up 2.0% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.59. 52,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,425. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

