Bayesian Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Gartner makes up about 0.8% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.01. 3,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,458. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.20 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.07.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

