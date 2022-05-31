Beazley’s (BEZ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 575 ($7.27) target price on the stock.

BEZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.48) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 610 ($7.72) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 518.88 ($6.56).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 483.60 ($6.12) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 431.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 442.13. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300.10 ($3.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.24), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($25,356.45). Also, insider Raj Agrawal bought 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,388.16).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

