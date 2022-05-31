BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,188 shares during the quarter. BeiGene makes up approximately 5.3% of Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of BeiGene worth $135,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in BeiGene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BeiGene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in BeiGene by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter.

BGNE stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.01. 813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.71. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $426.56.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

