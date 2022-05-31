Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.77) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.87) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.13) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.80) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.03 ($7.56).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €6.97 ($7.50) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a 1 year high of €11.25 ($12.10). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.