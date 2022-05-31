Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

BHLB opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

