Berry Data Price Tops $0.16 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. Berry Data has a market cap of $310,110.88 and approximately $22,577.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.87 or 0.00786296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00497697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00032532 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.