Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) vs. DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Financial Comparison

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Better Therapeutics and DCC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 4,792.22 -$40.33 million N/A N/A DCC $24.23 billion 0.28 $426.64 million N/A N/A

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than Better Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCC has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Better Therapeutics and DCC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 DCC 1 1 2 0 2.25

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 638.92%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than DCC.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and DCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31% DCC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats DCC on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DCC (Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services. This segment serves domestic, agricultural, commercial/industrial, forecourt, aviation, and marine customers. The company's DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; outsourced contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In addition, this segment procures and sells exempt medicinal products. Its DCC Technology segment distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, and accessories; business and enterprise technology products, such as tablets, notebooks, and PCs; networking and security products; communication products comprising smartphones, feature phones, accessories, and unified communication products; and servers and storage products, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, cables and connectors, and consumables to retailers, resellers, and integrators. It also provides supply chain services. DCC plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.