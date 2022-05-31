Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Beyond Meat worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after buying an additional 534,099 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,870,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Shares of BYND opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

