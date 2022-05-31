Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Position Increased by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Bicycle Therapeutics makes up about 2.9% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.59% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.