Big Digital Shares Market Cap Tops $69,495.83 (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Big Digital Shares has a total market capitalization of $69,495.83 and $254.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Digital Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $831.84 or 0.02598412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00528231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Big Digital Shares Profile

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Digital Shares directly using US dollars.

