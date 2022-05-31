Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Down 4.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $23.00. The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.65. 17,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,866,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 264,040 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Big Lots by 49.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Big Lots by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $730.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.