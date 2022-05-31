Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $21.25

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $22.74. Bilibili shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 110,011 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA cut their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

