Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Biofrontera Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. Biofrontera Inc. is based in WOBURN, MA. “
Shares of BFRI opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.63.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Biofrontera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
