BioPlus Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

BioPlus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 1st. BioPlus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of BIOSU stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. BioPlus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOSU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.