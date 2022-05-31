BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Achieves $903,410.78

BitBall (BTB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. BitBall has a total market cap of $903,410.78 and $5,298.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,631.93 or 0.99866458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00032004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015681 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

