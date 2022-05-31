Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $22.91

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $22.91 or 0.00071578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $401.32 million and $21.34 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00291910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00069032 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003494 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

