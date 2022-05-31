Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading Up 7%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Rating) was up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 4,577,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.
About Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BFARF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.