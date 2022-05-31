Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 190.0 days.

Shares of BDIMF opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.