Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,820,000 after acquiring an additional 999,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 77.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 132,003 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 122,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $7,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE BKH traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $76.41. 3,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,330. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

