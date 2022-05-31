BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $101,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $663.63. 8,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,753. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $676.46 and a 200 day moving average of $779.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.58 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.