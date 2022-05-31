BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Boosted by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $667.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $676.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $779.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $582.58 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

