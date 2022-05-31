Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the April 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BTT opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $27.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
