Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the April 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BTT opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

