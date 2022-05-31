BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 0.6% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after purchasing an additional 591,084 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.39.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,661. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.01. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

