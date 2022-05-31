BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Sells 19,900 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 7.7% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,770,000. 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,582,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.78. The stock had a trading volume of 455,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,445,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

