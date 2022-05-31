Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys 27,005 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 185.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Elastic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

Elastic stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,232. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

