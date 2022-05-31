Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. 548,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,463,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.38, a PEG ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -1.54.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

