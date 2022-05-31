Bluefin Capital Management LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.72. 35,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $318.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.63 and its 200-day moving average is $229.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

