BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Trading 1.2% Higher

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 150.40 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 150.40 ($1.90). 418,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 481,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.60 ($1.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of £826.41 million and a PE ratio of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.79.

Get BMO Global Smaller Companies alerts:

In other BMO Global Smaller Companies news, insider Graham Oldroyd purchased 12,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,835.35 ($25,095.33).

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.