BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. BOMB has a market capitalization of $432,255.88 and approximately $175,445.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,078.59 or 0.99917595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001103 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,548 coins and its circulating supply is 891,760 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

