Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,560. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average of $100.05.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,624.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $373,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $332,000.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.