Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOOT. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

NYSE BOOT opened at $81.74 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,624.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

