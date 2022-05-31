Boxer Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Boxer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,090 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,721. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.37 and a quick ratio of 21.37. The stock has a market cap of $400.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

