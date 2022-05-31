Brahman Capital Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Brahman Capital Corp. reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,055 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 0.09% of NortonLifeLock worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $17,134,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 197,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,017. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on NLOK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.