Brahman Capital Corp. Has $55.39 Million Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Brahman Capital Corp. lowered its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the period. Green Dot accounts for approximately 4.0% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $55,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 655.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 868,799 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after acquiring an additional 546,381 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 325,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 739.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 301,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 521,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 276,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $146,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

