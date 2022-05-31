Brahman Capital Corp. Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brahman Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,919 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 214,625 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 6.3% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned about 0.20% of eBay worth $86,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $457,861,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in eBay by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,670,000 after buying an additional 1,214,405 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $55,080,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 204,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

