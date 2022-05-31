Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stake Boosted by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,171 shares during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group comprises 5.9% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Bridge Investment Group worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 81,308 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,463,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

BRDG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. 172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $556.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

