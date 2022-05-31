Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,752 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.22% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

NYSE EPC opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

