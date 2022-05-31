Bridgewater Associates LP Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,976 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENSG opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,860.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

