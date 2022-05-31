Bridgewater Associates LP Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,772 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after buying an additional 982,912 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,139,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,159,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE LEG opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

