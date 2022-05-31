Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Medifast worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medifast by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Medifast by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $173.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.67 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 46.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

