Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,389,000 after acquiring an additional 173,643 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 114,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,517,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,735 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

