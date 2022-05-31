Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

Shares of EAT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,031. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

