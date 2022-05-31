Brokerages Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will post $3.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $11.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.40.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,888,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,600. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $115.76 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 111.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.