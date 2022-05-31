Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $2.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.96. 7,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,997. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $330.66 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.66.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

